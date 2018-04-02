Back to reality. Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa — who filed for divorce from him last month — returned home to Washington, D.C., together following spring break in Florida, according to a White House press pool report.

The couple flew aboard Air Force One from Mar-a-Lago back to the nation’s capital alongside their five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. Upon their arrival to Andrews Air Force Base, the family departed the airport in a car together.

Also on the flight were President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, and their son, Barron, along with Eric Trump, his wife Lara and their son, Eric Jr. and Tiffany Trump.

The following day, the estranged couple attended the White House Easter Egg Roll together on Monday, April 2. The outings come less than a month after Vanessa, 40, filed for an uncontested divorce after 12 years of marriage to Trump Jr., also 40.

As previously reported, following the announcement of their separation, Us Weekly confirmed the news that the politician had cheated on his then-wife with former Danity Kane band member Aubrey O’Day.

According to multiple sources, Trump Jr. and O’Day met during season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice and their affair — which ultimately ended when Vanessa found email exchanges from the two — lasted from the end of 2011 to March 2012.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day told Us at the time. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

