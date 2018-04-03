Making a statement? Following the news that Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his wife, Vanessa, with Aubrey O’Day, he chose to wear an interesting accessory to a public appearance.

The 40-year-old businessman attended the 2018 Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday, April 2, where he proudly sported a “deplorable” pin — which was a possible jab at former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, who ran against Trump Jr.’s father in the 2016 election, received backlash after saying “you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables” during a rally in September 2016. Though she was quick to clarify what she meant, it appears that Trump Jr. is still hanging onto those words.

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed the news of Trump Jr.’s infidelity just two weeks ago after his wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce on March 15, after 12 years of marriage. The pair share five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

According to multiple sources, Trump Jr. and the former Danity Kane band member began their affair after meeting on season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. Their relationship ultimately ended after Vanessa found email exchanges between the two and confronted O’Day over the phone.

Commenters on Twitter chimed in on Trump Jr.’s choice of accessory, with one writing, “That was a name badge. They ran out of ‘Hello my name is ________’ stickers.”

Another added: “Was that really necessary on Easter?” While others wrote that they “loved it” and wanted to know where to buy the pin.

