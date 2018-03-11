President Donald Trump praised wife Melania Trump and remarked that the First Lady’s life isn’t smooth sailing amid allegations that he cheated on her with a porn star.

Trump, 71, touched upon his wife’s contribution to fighting the opioid epidemic in the United States while addressing a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 10. “Melania. Great, great first lady,” he said. “She’s great, she’s great. She is great.”

“You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy,” he said with a laugh before adding, “She is a great first lady.”

As previously reported, the former reality TV star is currently being sued by a porn star named Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual relationship they had in 2006. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, declared in court documents filed earlier this week that Trump never signed a “hush agreement” drafted by his lawyer just before the 2016 presidential election to keep their affair private. Daniels is claiming that the nondisclosure agreement should be nullified and alleged that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen is still trying to keep her quiet.

The adult industry entertainer claims her affair with Trump took place just months after the Celebrity Apprentice star and Melania’s son, Barron, was born.

Daniels is planning to talk about the alleged affair in an interview with Anderson Cooper for an upcoming episode of 60 Minutes. “It’s in the can,” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “producers haven’t decided on an airdate.”

The rally on Saturday isn’t the first time Trump has alluded to trouble in his relationship with his wife. On March 3, while speaking with journalists at the annual Gridiron dinner, he joked that Melania could “be next to leave” the White House after a spate of high-profile departures among his staff. The former model, who has been mostly MIA since her husband became president, has also been seen slapping her husband’s hand away as he’s reached out to touch her.

