President Donald Trump fired back at Jay-Z after the rapper criticized the president during an interview on CNN’s Van Jones Show.

Trump, 71, tweeted on Sunday, January 28, “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” He was seemingly referring to the rapper’s interview that aired on Saturday, January 27, where Jay-Z didn’t hold back on his opinion of the former reality TV star during the interview.

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Van Jones brought up Trump and asked the music mogul, “He is somebody who is now saying, ‘I’m growing black employment. Black people are doing well under my administration.’ Does he have a point that maybe the Democrats have been giving us good lip service but no jobs? Maybe he’s going to say terrible things, but put money in our pocket. Does that make him a good leader?”

“No. It’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to, like, happiness, it doesn’t. Missing the whole point,” the “Made in America” rapper, 48, responded. “Treat people like human beings, that’s the whole point.”

“That’s the main point. You can’t treat someone like … goes back to the whole thing, treat me really bad but pay me really well,” he continued. “It’s not gonna lead to happiness, it’s going to lead to the same thing. Everyone’s going to be sick.”

Jones also asked the entrepreneur what he thought about the president’s recent negative comments about Haitian and African nations, saying, “We have a president who says every African country is a s–thole country. How does the land with you as a dad?”

“It’s disappointing and hurtful. It really is hurtful, more so. Everyone feels anger, after the anger, it’s really hurtful because you’re looking down on a whole population of people. And you’re so misinformed, because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything,” he answered, before adding, “And this is the leader of the free world speaking like this.”

As previously reported, during a White House meeting on January 11, the president reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “s–thole countries” while meeting with lawmakers about immigration. His comments prompted many celebrities, including John Legend, Chelsea Clinton and Anderson Cooper, to speak out against Trump’s insults.

