His turn to share his feelings. Robert De Niro took aim at Donald Trump during the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, but now the president is firing back.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” Trump, 71, tweeted on Tuesday, June 11. “I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’”

Trump continued the lengthy rant in a second tweet, writing: “I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

The rebuttal comes after the 74-year-old Goodfellas actor expressed his feelings towards Trump while introducing a performance by his pal Bruce Springsteen at the awards show.

“I wanna say, ‘F–k Trump,’” the Oscar winner exclaimed while many audience members at New York’s Radio City Music Hall stood up and applauded. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F–k Trump.’”

De Niro later apologized after his torrent of abuse. While at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Canadian restaurant he was launching with celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa in Toronto Monday, June 10, the actor said: “I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president.”

He continued: “It’s a disgrace. And I apologize to [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It’s disgusting.”

