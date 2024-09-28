Donna Kelce‘s son Travis Kelce may be one of the top tight ends in the NFL and a rising star in the acting biz, but that doesn’t mean he’s perfect when it comes to everything.

“It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day. Every time I turn around I’m seeing him do something different, whether it’s on the golf course or at a concert or whatever. He’s just having his best life right now,” Donna, 71, told Extra in a new interview on Thursday, September 26, adding that “he loves attention” and has “such a zest for life.”

When asked “what can’t he do,” Donna had no qualms answering.

“He can’t clean, he can’t cook,” she said with a laugh. “No, he’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help. I don’t know if he knows how to paint or do pottery or anything like that, but whatever he [and brother Jason Kelce] try to do … they try to put their whole heart in it and they try to do it the best they can. That’s just their nature.”

Earlier this month, Donna gushed about Travis, 34, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the premiere of Ryan Murphy‘s new FX series Grotesquerie, on which he appears. Donna told Entertainment Tonight how meaningful it was to know that the Tortured Poets Department artist, 34, supported Travis by visiting him on set.

“I just think it’s important to support the people you really care about. I think that was very, very helpful,” she told the outlet.

Taylor and Travis, who began dating in summer 2023, have both done their fair share of supporting each other’s careers and personal endeavors throughout their relationship.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September, Swift gave the three-time Super Bowl champion a shout-out while accepting the Video of the Year award for the first single off her TTPD album, “Fortnight.”

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Swift gushed. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

The 14-time Grammy Award winner and the Kansas City Chiefs star first made their relationship public in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game. Over the course of the 2023-2024 NFL season, she attended a total of 13 games, often cheering for her man alongside his family and hers.

She even made the lengthy trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas amid her Eras Tour to watch the team win the Super Bowl in February.

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour following the August 20 conclusion of the European leg, where Travis joined her for many of her tour dates. In addition to hyping her up backstage and dancing and singing along with the crowd, Travis made his stage debut alongside Swift during one of her London shows in June.

Swift will return to the stage with stops in the U.S. and Canada in October, November and December.

Meanwhile, Travis and the rest of the Chiefs kicked off the 2024-2025 NFL season on September 5 with a win against the Baltimore Ravens at their home Arrowhead Stadium, for which Swift was in attendance. She was also cheering on her man at the Chiefs’ September 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where Donna and Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, were seen hugging in the crowd.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”