Donna Kelce is reflecting on her relationship with Taylor Swift‘s family – including the pop star’s mom, Andrea Swift.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna, 71, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Grotesquerie, on which son Travis Kelce stars. “Wonderful people, very down to Earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

Donna also opened up about Taylor, 34, visiting Travis, also 34, on the set of Ryan Murphy‘s latest FX series, which follows a detective and a nun investigating “heinous crimes that seem personal.”

“I just think it’s important to support the people you really care about. I think that was very, very helpful,” she told the outlet.

Taylor and Travis, who began dating in summer 2023, have both done their fair share of supporting each other’s careers and personal endeavors throughout their relationship.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first made their relationship public in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game. Over the course of the 2023-2024 NFL season, she attended a total of 13 games, often cheering for her man alongside his family and hers.

She even made the lengthy trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas amid her Eras Tour to watch the team win the Super Bowl in February.

As for the current 2024-2025 season, the Tortured Poets Department artist attended the Chiefs home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, as well as the September 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the Bengals game, Andrea and Donna were seen cheering alongside each other, even embracing in a hug at one point.

Swift opened up about her relationship with the three-time Super Bowl champ in her TIME “Person of the Year” cover story in December last year, in which she also touched on the frenzy surrounding her attending the “New Heights” podcaster’s games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

During the NFL offseason, Travis was just as supportive of Swift’s career, traveling around the world with her during the international leg of her Eras Tour. In addition to hyping her up backstage and dancing and singing along with the crowd, Travis made his stage debut alongside Swift during one of her London shows in June.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that month. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”