Donna Kelce is taking a trip down memory lane while recalling one memorable Halloween with sons Jason and Travis Kelce.

“They were in high school and they both were [Super] Mario Bros. One was the red Mario and one was Luigi, the green Mario,” Donna, 72, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 8. “It was kind of funny seeing the two of them because they were both over six feet tall at that point, so that was really a humorous thing to see.”

Donna noted that Travis, 35, “won” while Jason, 36, didn’t take home a prize. “He was kind of salty,” she quipped while attending the event, which was held at The Times Square Edition hotel.

Travis and Jason previously recalled their coordinating outfits during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast in 2023. When a fan asked the brothers what their favorite halloween costume was, Jason said “the only one” he could remember the pair dressing up as was the Super Mario Bros.

The twosome pulled up a picture from the holiday during the episode, with Travis taking on the role of Luigi and Jason portraying Mario. “You can see how ecstatic I was to be Luigi, man,” Travis said while zooming in on his face, which didn’t appear to be smiling.

Jason stood next to Travis in the image, positioned in a running stance. “You’ll see what it feels like to be the younger brother and your older brother forces you into doing something,” Jason said with a laugh. “It was a good outfit.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end agreed, adding, “It was funny. It was definitely funny.”

With her boys proudly stepping out in matching Halloween costumes to taking on the NFL field by storm, Donna reflected to Us about how she tried to empower them throughout their childhood.

“Well, I always told them that if they want something bad enough, they need to ask,” Donna said. “I’m not going to tell them how to get there. I’m not going to help them, you know, do things for themselves. I want them to do it themselves, but also, if you want to play more at a sport, if you want to be in the school play, if you want to be on a music team, like a jazz band or something like that, you are the one that has to go and ask the teachers. What do I need to do so that I can be better, and I can be on the team or in the band or in theater, or whatever.”

Donna continued, “It’s them. They’re the ones that have to drive it. The parent cannot drive it. That’s not going to help.”

With reporting by Antonio Ferme