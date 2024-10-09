Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Celebrity News

Donna Kelce Recalls 1 Especially ‘Salty’ Halloween With Sons Jason and Travis: See Their Costume (Exclusive)

By
Feature Donna Kelce Recalls 1 Especially Salty Halloween With Sons Jason and Travis
Donna KelceTaylor Hill/FilmMagic

Donna Kelce is taking a trip down memory lane while recalling one memorable Halloween with sons Jason and Travis Kelce.

“They were in high school and they both were [Super] Mario Bros. One was the red Mario and one was Luigi, the green Mario,” Donna, 72, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 8. “It was kind of funny seeing the two of them because they were both over six feet tall at that point, so that was really a humorous thing to see.”

Donna noted that Travis, 35, “won” while Jason, 36, didn’t take home a prize. “He was kind of salty,” she quipped while attending the event, which was held at The Times Square Edition hotel.

Travis and Jason previously recalled their coordinating outfits during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast in 2023. When a fan asked the brothers what their favorite halloween costume was, Jason said “the only one” he could remember the pair dressing up as was the Super Mario Bros.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce‘s Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other

The twosome pulled up a picture from the holiday during the episode, with Travis taking on the role of Luigi and Jason portraying Mario. “You can see how ecstatic I was to be Luigi, man,” Travis said while zooming in on his face, which didn’t appear to be smiling.

Jason stood next to Travis in the image, positioned in a running stance. “You’ll see what it feels like to be the younger brother and your older brother forces you into doing something,” Jason said with a laugh. “It was a good outfit.”

Donna Kelce Recalls 1 Especially Salty Halloween With Sons Jason and Travis
Courtesy of @newheightshow/X

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end agreed, adding, “It was funny. It was definitely funny.”

With her boys proudly stepping out in matching Halloween costumes to taking on the NFL field by storm, Donna reflected to Us about how she tried to empower them throughout their childhood.

kate middleton in purple dress

Deal of the Day

Score The ‘No Needle Botox’ Serum Kate Middleton Uses on a Rare 30% off Sale! View Deal
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Family Guide: NFL Stars Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl 62 and 87

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce‘s Family

“Well, I always told them that if they want something bad enough, they need to ask,” Donna said. “I’m not going to tell them how to get there. I’m not going to help them, you know, do things for themselves. I want them to do it themselves, but also, if you want to play more at a sport, if you want to be in the school play, if you want to be on a music team, like a jazz band or something like that, you are the one that has to go and ask the teachers. What do I need to do so that I can be better, and I can be on the team or in the band or in theater, or whatever.”

c
Quizzes

How Well Do You Know Travis Kelce?

Play now

Donna continued, “It’s them. They’re the ones that have to drive it. The parent cannot drive it. That’s not going to help.”

With reporting by Antonio Ferme

In this article

Donna Kelce Bio Page

Donna Kelce
Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.