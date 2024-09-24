Donna Kelce still hasn’t seen the Eras Tour in person — and time is running out.

Despite the tour’s end on the horizon, optimism still abounds for Donna that she’ll be able to catch Taylor Swift — who is, of course, dating her son Travis Kelce — on the road before the massive tour finally wraps up later this year.

“I hope so, I hope so,” Donna told People at the premiere of FX’s Grotesquerie, which costars Travis, on Monday, September 23. “I would like to.”

While she hasn’t seen the tour in person, Donna did amend that she watched the Eras Tour concert film, calling it “spectacular.”

“I did see it and I did like it,” Donna told the outlet in November 2023. “It was awesome.”

The Eras Tour returns to the road on October 8 for three dates at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. From there, it canvasses the United States and Canada with dates in New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before the tour’s final three dates in Vancouver on December 6, 7 and 8.

While Donna attempts to fit a tour date into her busy schedule, she also gushed about the relationship she continues to build with Swift’s family.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “Wonderful people, very down to Earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

Recently, Arrowhead Stadium has become a gathering place for both families as they’ve linked up to watch Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs in action this season.

Donna and Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, were spotted hugging inside the stadium’s VIP suite before the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15, much to the delight of the fans getting a glimpse from below.

With the Eras Tour winding down in December after launching in March 2023, Swift, 34, has already started thinking about what the next era of her personal life looks like with Kelce.

“They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re in love and don’t care what others think.”

A second source added, “Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future. Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”