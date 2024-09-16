Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, is forming a tight-knit bond with Donna Kelce.

Eagle-eyed fans recorded a sweet moment between Andrea, 66, and Travis Kelce’s mother during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 15. In the short clip — which has been shared by various Swiftie social media accounts — Donna, 71, could be seen interacting with Taylor, 34, and Andrea in one of the suites at Arrowhead Stadium.

After Taylor patted her boyfriend’s mom on the arm, Andrea approached Donna. The two shared a quick embrace as the onlookers who recorded the video screamed with excitement.

Taylor entered Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday wearing Chiefs colors once again, this time opting for a Chiefs T-shirt dress paired with thigh-high black leather boots. Social media footage of her arrival showed Andrea trailing her daughter in a red jacket.

📹| Mama Swift 🫂 Donna Kelce pic.twitter.com/76ynuIYDKa — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) September 16, 2024

The Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, winning 26-25 in the final seconds of the game. Swift jumped up and down in her suite, hugging family and friends after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored a game-winning field goal.

Earlier in the game, Taylor gave fans exactly what they love to see while cheering for her boyfriend after he nearly scored a touchdown.

“Oh, my God, Travis!” she shouted. “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!”

When the tight end made his field entrance on Sunday, Taylor fanned herself as she sipped from a cup adorned with his number, 87, and could be seen fanning herself.

Taylor’s show of support at Travis’ game came days after she offered the NFL star a shout-out on stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor won Video of the Year for “Fortnight,” her Tortured Poets Department collaboration with Post Malone, and recalled Travis being with the crew on the music video’s set.

“Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she told the crowd on Wednesday, September 11. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”