New details have emerged in the recent arrest of Doug Reinhardt’s wife. Natalie Sutton allegedly punched and repeatedly hit the Hills alum before she was taken into custody in the early hours of April 28, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly.

The responding officers from the Paradise Valley Police Department in Arizona wrote in the report that they observed “numerous facial scratches and bruises on [Reinhardt’s] face, mainly on the left side.” The 32-year-old also had his “right knee wrapped up and had crutches by his side” when they responded to the couple’s room at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort for a domestic violence call.

Reinhardt told police that he was in Arizona for a business meeting, which went well and resulted in him and Sutton celebrating with “multiple alcoholic beverages” at the resort’s bar. When the pair returned to their room, Sutton began arguing with Reinhardt before punching his face with a closed fist and slapping him “numerous times,” he claimed.

The former Los Angeles Angels player told the officers that he had ACL surgery the previous week and had to use crutches. He claimed that his wife of seven months “began hitting him with one of his crutches,” leaving a “long and narrow” bruise on his left forearm, according to the police report. He said he fell to the floor twice during the incident, but managed to get back up. He claimed that Sutton then shattered the glass screen of his cellphone by throwing it against a wall.

When Reinhardt’s mother, Kelly Roberts, came to the room, Sutton allegedly began yelling at her until she and her son left. He admitted to police that he tried to restrain his wife by grabbing her arms, but said he did not “place his hands around her neck.”

Sutton was the first to call the police around 11:45 p.m. the previous night. She claimed that the former reality star had choked her, slapped her and bit her during an argument. The dispatched officers noted in the report that they did not see any marks, scratches, bruises or redness on Sutton’s body other than a little dried blood on her right arm, which she said belong to Reinhardt.

After completing interviews with the couple, the police determined that Sutton was the primary aggressor. She was arrested on one misdemeanor charge of assault and one misdemeanor charge of criminal damage, the latter for damaging Reinhardt’s phone. She was booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and released later on April 28.

TMZ reported that the former MTV personality, who previously dated Paris Hilton from 2009 to 2010, filed for divorce from Sutton on April 30. He appeared to react to the drama in a cryptic Instagram post on May 3. “When times get tough it’s always nice to know you have a great family by your side,” he wrote.

Reinhardt’s attorney, Marty Singer, previously told Us, “As a result of the pending criminal proceeding of Natalie Sutton’s violent assault and battery of Doug Reinhardt, there will be no comment by Mr. Reinhardt at this time.”

