Dove Cameron Describes Her ‘Incredible Grief’ After Cameron Boyce’s Death

Dove Cameron is still mourning the loss of Descendants costar Cameron Boyce, who died at age 20 on July 6, but she’s encouraging fans to honor her friend’s passion for philanthropy.

“Part of the pain of the incredible grief we are all experiencing after the loss of cameron, is this communal sense of heartbreak over all the good he has done, and all the good he was planning to do,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 18.

She continued: “We truly lost one of the worlds best souls. but, if there is any beauty in any of this, we will find it in picking up where cameron left off. please donate to The Cameron Boyce foundation, if you haven’t already. if cam ever touched your heart, the link is in my bio. this is how we keep him alive. this is how we feel him every day, in everything we do.”

The late actor’s father announced the launch of The Cameron Boyce Foundation on Monday, July 15. According to the official website, the foundation “provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Cameron, who appeared with Boyce in three Descendants movies and a 2015 episode of Liv and Maddie, previously opened up about her grief on July 9, three days after Boyce died from a seizure in his sleep.

“The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I’ve spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words that might communicate anything about what I’m feeling. I’ve been unsuccessful,” the Dumplin’ actress said in an Instagram video at the time. “My system is still in shock and my brain is still foggy and full of holes.”

She went on: “He was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know but what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments when maybe no one was looking, the moments between the big ones, when he didn’t have to be good or kind. Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous, he was magnanimous and arguably a true philanthropist at only 20. Beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.”

