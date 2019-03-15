Awaiting introductions! Drake Bell has yet to meet his former Drake & Josh costar Josh Peck’s 2-month old son, Max.

“I just have not had time to do that unfortunately,” the Nickelodeon alum, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Thursday, March 14.

“Our schedules are crazy. I mean, whenever we’re together, he doesn’t have the baby. And I’m never in L.A. I’m always on the road!” he explained. “You know, I’m here for a couple days and then I’m back on the road … But it’s only been about a month. So I’m still alright.”

The YouTube personality welcomed his baby boy with wife Paige O’Brien on December 31.

“Max Milo Peck,” the Grandfathered actor, 32, captioned an Instagram picture of the newborn at the time.

Despite having yet to meet the little one, Bell told Us in September 2017 that the dynamic duo were closer than they had been in years. “It’s totally great. It’s all love. We’re brothers, man,” he said at the time. “We’ve been working together for 18 years, maybe even longer now. So we’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, it’s like we’re real brothers. It’s kind of that sibling rivalry and sibling love and it’s the whole thing.”

Drama brewed between the two after Peck failed to invite his longtime friend to his June 2017 wedding. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother,” Bell tweeted at the time.

The actor later expressed regret at how he handled the situation, telling Entertainment Tonight in July, “I should have just texted that to him, you know. I was just being cranky.”

By August, they were poking fun at the incident, making a mock video together in which Bell joked, “Wedding looked like it sucked, anyway.”

The Amanda Show alum told Us on Thursday that he and the Mean Creek star are now in talks to do a reboot of the show that has forever linked them. “It’s been talked about, yeah,” he confessed of a Drake & Josh revival. “There’s something brewing. There’s been ideas thrown around, some really good ideas that excite, I think, me and Josh more than stuff that we’ve heard before. And so, you know, maybe!”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

