Drake seemingly responded after an alleged NSFW video of himself made waves online.

During his concert in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, February 9, Drake, 37, appeared to poke fun at the viral clip.

“I know y’all probably waiting on me to address this, so — the rumors are true,” he said before pausing for effect. “My dad is here! That’s what y’all were waiting for?”

While Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, being in the audience was a pleasant surprise, some fans thought Drake was subtly alluding to the explicit video. Days before the concert, Drake was trending on X due to a video that showed a man engaging in a solo sex act.

Social media users were convinced Drake was the star of the clip because it featured a bed with a headboard that appeared to match the one the rapper has on his private jet. Drake, who arrived in Nashville earlier this week, later took to his Instagram Story to share a close-up shot of his airplane’s cockpit.

“Cashville I’m home,” he captioned the snap, which some followers took as a reference to the video breaking the internet.

Drake has no shame when it comes to publicly making fun of himself. He previously joked about his dad’s tattoo after Graham got his son’s face inked on his shoulder.

“@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake wrote via Instagram in August 2022 alongside a photo of the tattoo, which showed a serious-looking Drake with a low haircut.

Graham, 69, replied to the post in the comments section, adding, “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me. I love you and miss you.”

Drake, for his part, is the father of 6-year-old son Adonis, whom he shares with ex Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed his paternity in his 2018 song “March 14.”

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” he raps on the track. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

The father-son duo have since made several public appearances together. Adonis has also followed in his father’s musical footsteps, making a cameo at the end of Drake’s song “Daylight” from his 2023 album, For All The Dogs.