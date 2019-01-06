Drake was criticized on social media after a resurfaced video showed him touching and kissing a 17-year-old girl.

In the clip, which was posted on Twitter on Thursday, January 3 and picked up by The Daily Beast, the “In My Feelings” rapper, 32, could be seen flirting and dancing with the fan onstage.

“I told you I like your hair, right? What is it, like Herbal Essences? Smells fresh,” Drake asked the girl before kissing her neck and wrapping his arms around her chest from behind.

“Y’all know I get carried away again, I get in trouble for s—t,” he told the crowd before he asked her how old she was and she replied that she was 17.

As the crowd reacted, the rapper said, “I can’t go to jail yet, man! 17? Why you look like that? You thick.”

As the 94-second video continued, he said, “I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest.” He then kissed her on the hand, both cheeks and forehead before giving her a peck on the lips.

The video — which Spin reports is from 2010, when Drake was 24 — was retweeted more than 18,000 times.

It was posted the same day Surviving R. Kelly, a controversial six-part documentary about the R&B singer’s alleged decades of sexual abuse with underaged women, began airing on Lifetime.

Several commenters took aim at Drake, comparing him to the disgraced performer and calling him “predatory,” while other fans defended the Degrassi alum.

A few critics brought up the rapper’s text message exchanges with then-14-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown last September. She later told Access that he is “a great friend and a great role model” who gives her advice “about boys,” and spoke out their “lovely friendship” in an Instagram Stories post. “I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life,” she wrote.

Drake’s rep didn’t respond to a request for comment.

