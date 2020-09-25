Drew Barrymore Cries Reconnecting With Ex Tom Green After Not Speaking

A trip down memory lane! Drew Barrymore had an emotional reunion with her ex-husband, Tom Green, after not speaking for 15 years.

The comedian, 49, joined Barrymore, 45, on the Friday, September 25, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to reminiscence on their past bond.

Barrymore said she felt “safety” and “contentedness” during her relationship with Green, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2002. The Santa Clarita Diet alum began to cry when she noted how fast time has flown by since they were last together.

“When you say 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God. We’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,'” she said. “You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”

Green told Barrymore he was “so happy” that she invited him on the show. “It’s been too long, it’s nice to reconnect,” he said. “We really did not talk for about 15 years, I guess, and this is really the first time we’ve looked at each other face to face in 15 years.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also congratulated Barrymore on her daytime talk show, which premiered earlier this month.

“I couldn’t be more excited for your new show,” Green said. “It’s nice to see you every day on here, just bringing this burst of happiness, and energy and optimism to the world right now.”

Barrymore was previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995. The Charlie’s Angels star was also married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. The former couple share daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

Earlier this month, the 50 First Dates star revealed on her talk show that she has sworn off dating for the time being.

“I think I’m there and have been there for the last five years,” Barrymore said. “Listen, I’m not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth. I don’t know if I’m willing to open my … I just don’t … I can’t fit it in!”

However, Barrymore has tried looking for love on the celebrity dating app Raya. During her appearance on the Wednesday, September 23, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Wedding Singer star said scrolling through the app is “like looking through an Us Weekly.”

Barrymore added, “I got stood up, and I didn’t match with anyone. And my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, ‘You should try it. You will do great.’ It was a car wreck.”