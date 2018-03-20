A walk down memory lane. Drew Barrymore reflected on her more than three decades of talk show appearances while on the The Late Show on Monday, March 19 — including “pulling a bourbon street” on one famous talk show host.

After chatting to host Stephen Colbert about her first-ever late night interview with Johnny Carson in 1982, the 43-year-old actress reminisced about that time she flashed David Letterman on his birthday in 1995.

“In this very theater I did something in particular with Mr. Letterman,” she said laughing. “I literally was like ‘what?’ I sometimes think, like, that doesn’t feel like me, it’s like a distant memory that just doesn’t seem like me.”

She added of the famous dance she did on top of Letterman’s desk before pulling up her blue crop top revealing her breasts, “But it is me! And that’s kind of cool. I’m still down with that. I’m a mother of two, I’ve completely, like, I’m a completely different person now. But I’m still into it.”

After a few seconds of silence, the 53-year-old host quipped, “You fight that feeling,” as they both laughed.

And life is definitely different now for the The Santa Clarita Diet star, who shares daughters Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. She recently revealed that she’s retiring from doing her own stunts after landing in the hospital following a stunt on the set of the Netflix horror-comedy.

“I basically now will only have a stunt double,” she told Us earlier this month. “Those days are over. We’re good. We got to be in Charlie’s Angels. That was fun. Now, we’re a mom. A 43-year-old, soft mom.”

