Is Jonathan Scott getting ready to hand out roses? Not exactly, but the Property Brothers star has been offered the role of the Bachelor multiple times, according to him and his brother, Drew Scott.

“Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor. He don’t need that,” Drew, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 9. “Anyway, I think right now he’s just focusing on what we’re doing, the shows, we’re launching our first kids’ book next month, which is exciting. Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something.”

Jonathan, 40, added that the ABC dating series would give him “so much anxiety.”

“I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago,” he explained. “I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like Amazing Race. [It] would be fun … but not The Bachelor.”

ABC announced earlier this month that Colton Underwood, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, will star on season 23 of The Bachelor.

When asked if he would do the show without the commitment of marriage at the end, Jonathan joked, “Oh, just frivolous sex? Oh, that sounds fun.”

Jonathan and his girlfriend of more than two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov, announced in April that they had split.

Drew, meanwhile, wed his longtime love Linda Phan in an outdoor ceremony in Italy in May. The HGTV star told Us on Sunday that married life is “amazing.”

“We just did our honeymoon a couple weeks back,” he said. “We went down to Ecuador, half of it was building bathrooms in a small community in the Amazon rain forrest, so philanthropic. Half of it was relaxing on the Galapagos islands.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

