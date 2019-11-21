



Bowing out? Duchess Kate is no longer expected to make a scheduled appearance at an event alongside her husband, Prince William, on Thursday, November 21.

Kate, 37, was expected to join William, also 37, at the 7th annual Tusk Conservation Awards gala at the Leicester Square in London. The yearly event honors the efforts of conservationists across Africa.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman confirmed Kate’s cancelation to The Daily Mail on Thursday, citing the Duke and Duchess’ kids — George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 18 months — as the reason for her not attending.

“The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children,” the rep said. “She will still, however, meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The Duke as patron will attend both.”

The statement didn’t specify exactly why the pair’s children was keeping Kate from attending, but William is slated to present three awards at Thursday’s ceremony.

Kate and William made an appearance at the Tusk gala last year. While in attendance, the Duchess dressed in a teal Jenny Packham gown that she previously wore six years prior to a gala held at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

Tusk is a meaningful organization to William, who became a patron in 2005. While giving a speech during 2017’s awards gala, he spoke highly of the efforts Tusk has made toward protecting wildlife and the environment.

“Tusk has proven its extraordinary ability to identify and support some of Africa’s most impactful conservation projects — playing a vital role in holding the front line for many species,” he said at the time. “Tusks deserves our full support for their important work and I hope this evening you will all dig deep to ensure that Tusk can continue to provide the leadership that it so brilliantly does.”

Though Kate will not be joining William at Thursday’s ceremony, the duo attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday, November 18. According to Kensington Royal’s official Instagram, the annual event “is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity” and all “money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK” who are in need of assistance. Queen Elizabeth II is also a patron of the charitable organization.