Prince William and Duchess Kate got all gussied up for the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Palladium Theatre on Monday, November 18, where they met many of the United Kingdom’s brightest talents.

The royals’ calendar has been chock-full of engagements lately. On Tuesday, November 12, they attended the Troubadour White City Theater for Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration and shared a rare moment of PDA at the event, with William resting his hand on Kate’s back.

The previous weekend, the duo joined Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at the annual Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall in London, which marked the brothers’ first public outing together in months.

In the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry, 35, admitted that he has had tension with his older brother, 37. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” Harry said in the doc, which aired last month. “But look, we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Earlier this month, a royal insider exclusively told Us Weekly that things are “not great” for the siblings at the moment. “They both need to put in the effort to rebuild their relationship,” the insider explained. “There’s always been a part of Harry that felt like he was living in his brother’s shadow. He doesn’t envy the responsibility that comes with being the future king of England, but William’s the ‘golden boy’ and Harry feels like he has a lot to live up to.”

Still, after Harry opened up about the stress that he and Meghan, 38, experience in the spotlight, a source told Us that William is eager to support his younger brother. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles,” the source said at the time. “William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place.”

