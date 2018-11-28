Too cute! Duchess Kate revealed her son Prince George’s adorable nickname for Prince William.

The royal, 36, told a group of well-wishers during her and William’s visit to Leicester, England, on Wednesday, November 28, that the couple’s 5-year-old son calls his dad, also 36, “Pops.”

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said — I think it was George — ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’” Leicester City Football Club season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess told reporters, via the Daily Mail.

Another fan asked Kate how her three children — George, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months — are doing, to which the duchess replied, “They are great, thank you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Leicester to pay tribute to the victims of a helicopter crash that happened nearby in October. The couple also spoke with the family of their late friend and football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in the accident.

“When the man that led this club to victory died so tragically, the people of this city revealed with their outpouring of admiration that they too shared much of the character that was so central to who Vichai was,” William, who is president of the football association, said during a speech at Wednesday’s tribute service.

Kate previously revealed George’s nickname for another beloved family member: his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “He calls her Gan-Gan,” the proud mom gushed in the 2016 ITV documentary The Queen at Ninety. “She always leaves a little gift or something in [the children’s] room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.”

