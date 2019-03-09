Duchess Meghan isn’t reading your tweets. According to the Duchess of Sussex, 37, who spoke on a panel at King’s College in London on Friday, March 8, she avoids Twitter entirely.

“My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based,” the pregnant Suits alum explained when asked if she reads the social media platform.

She added, “For me it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that. I don’t look at it. Sorry, no. For me that is my personal preference.”

The panel was moderated by a senior editor at the Economist. “But I do read the Economist,” Meghan (née Markle) mused.

The event was part of celebratory festivities for International Women’s Day, a holiday that advocates for female rights and empowerment.

And the mom-to-be wasn’t shy about making it known that she wants her baby to fall in-line with the day’s messaging. “I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks, I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism,’” she said. “I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case.”

In October 2008, Meghan and Prince Harry confirmed that they are expecting. In January, she told well-wishers in Birkenhead, England, that the due date is either in late April or early May.

In February, the royal spent several days in New York City celebrating her bundle of joy. The events culminated in an elegant baby shower at The Mark Hotel on Wednesday, February 20. Famous guests in attendance included Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Abigail Spencer, Jessica Mulroney and Lindsay Roth.

