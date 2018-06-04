Bonding with the queen! Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) is set to attend her first solo events alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Meghan is attending her first engagements alongside the Queen next week and it will be a lovely opportunity for them to get closer,” a royal source tells Us Weekly. “They will fly to Cheshire via helicopter so there’s plenty of alone time together to talk.”

The source adds, “Meghan will no doubt have a lot of questions and the Queen’s advice really help guide her with her new role.”

The former suits star, 36, wed Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted off to their honeymoon shortly after they stepped out for a celebration for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on May 22.

One day before Harry, 33, and Meghan’s royal nuptials, the couple, along with her mother, Doria Ragland, were all smiles as they met with the queen for tea at Windsor Castle in England. During the pair’s joint engagement interview in November 2017, Meghan revealed that she had met the 92-year-old monarch “a couple of times.”

“It’s incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother,” Meghan gushed at the time. “All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we’ve had a really — she’s an incredible woman.”

Harry also revealed at the time that the queen’s corgis “took” to Meghan “right away.” Months later, Queen Elizabeth appeared to spend time with the duchess’ beagle, Guy, in the car on the way to Windsor on May 17.

