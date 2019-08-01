



During a February 2016 interview on UKTV, the Duchess of Sussex, now 37, answered a series of rapid questions including what animal she would choose to be if she could, and one person dead or alive she’d want to have a drink with. When asked what her guilty pleasure was, Meghan didn’t miss a beat revealing it was the hit Bravo TV series.

The California native also shared the thing about herself that she was most proud of: being “an advocate for women’s political participation.” While Meghan wasn’t yet married to Prince Harry, she already had one book in mind that she was most excited to share with her future child — The Giving Tree.

Meghan and Harry, 34, tied the knot in May 2018. Almost exactly one year later, the couple welcomed their first child, son Archie. Though the Northwestern University alum has since put aside her work as an actress, Meghan continues to work as an advocate for her royal patronages: The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew.

The new mom’s most recent project, a gig as guest editor for British Vogue’s September 2019 issue, will feature 15 inspiring women, including actors and activists Laverne Cox, Yara Shahidi, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Jane Fonda.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor in chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” Meghan said in a press release issued earlier this month. “Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

