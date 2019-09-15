



Duchess Meghan commemorated Prince Harry ’s 35th birthday with a sweet message via their Sussex Royal Instagram page on Sunday, September 15 — and shared a never-before-seen photo of their 4-month-old son, Archie

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” the Suits alum, 37, captioned a photo collage of the former military pilot. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

In the right corner of the collage, a snap of Meghan and Harry with their little boy from his christening day in July can be seen. The beautiful black-and-white picture shows the doting dad bent on one knee in front of Meghan, who is holding Archie on her lap.

Harry also received birthday messages from his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, on Instagram. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!” a photo of the siblings was captioned. Over on the Royal Family’s official page, a tribute read, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today!”

Meghan and Harry, who wed in May 2018 and welcomed Archie 12 months later, have shared their adoration for each other on social media in multiple posts since they first opened their family account in April. The couple even used the page to announce the arrival of their newborn — and share the details of his name.

“Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” an intimate photo, which included Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, was captioned at the time. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

More recently, Harry gushed over his excitement to take his wife and their son to Africa on an upcoming royal trip in October.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” the Duke of Sussex penned. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

