



Sticking by her friend. Duchess Meghan’s BFF, Jessica Mulroney, shared a post by Jameela Jamil criticizing the British press’ racism toward the royal.

Jamil, 33, took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 20, to slam the English media after the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry made headlines for their use of a private jet to visit Elton John’s French estate.

“Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit,” Jamil tweeted in a response to a Twitter moment titled: “The debate over Harry and Meghan’s carbon footprint continues.”

She continued, “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.”

After Jamil’s tweet, Mulroney, 39, took to her Instagram Story to share the post in support of her royal friend. Mulroney’s post included a screenshot of Jamil’s tweet with a tag for the Good Place star.

The stylist also posted her own thoughts about the attack on her friend, who she befriended when Meghan moved to Toronto, Canada, to shoot Suits. Mulroney shared a quote on her Instagram that read: “When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, racist bullies.”

She continued to defend Meghan in her Instagram caption.

“It’s not even just the British press @thetorontostar called them ‘King and Queen of Hypocrisy’ today,” she wrote. “Imagine if instead they focussed on the fact that millions of little girls who have never seen a woman like themselves in such an esteemed public position are now inspired to do great things in their community….just imagine if that were the press.”

The posts come after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, were criticized for flying on a private jet despite their commitment to fighting global climate change. Since the backlash, stars including Elton John, Pink and Ellen DeGeneres have come to the duke and duchess’ defense.

John, who was a close friend of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, played host to the couple and their son Archie, 3 months, at his home on the French riviera earlier this month. He explained that he provided the couple with a private jet to give them “much-needed protection,” and added that the flight was made carbon neutral by paying for carbon offsets.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends,” he tweeted on Monday, August 19. “I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, [my husband] David [Furnish] and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“Portia [de Rossi] and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” DeGeneres tweeted on Monday. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

Pink called the reaction to the Duchess of Sussex “the most public form of bullying” she’s seen in a while.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she tweeted on Monday. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

In November 2016, shortly after the British royal began dating the California-born actress, Harry defended Meghan against the “racist and sexist” trolls. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, the Duke of Sussex confirmed their relationship and slammed those who had a negative opinion about her because of her biracial background.

“The past week has seen a line crossed,” the statement read. “His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. “Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

The statement continued, “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.”

