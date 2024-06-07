Dustin Lynch has a few words for fans who think they can pass him their phone number via friendship bracelet: just because it worked for Travis Kelce doesn’t mean it’ll work for you.

Lynch revealed to Us Weekly at CMA Fest in Nashville this week that fans won’t stop shooting their shot via arts and crafts.

“I think Travis Kelce has created a monster,” said Lynch, 39. “I’ve been getting a lot of phone numbers on the wrist at shows recently.”

Kelce, 34, used the same tactic at a Taylor Swift concert, but to no avail. It wasn’t until Kelce told the story on his “New Heights” podcast that Swift finally reached out and the two began dating.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said on his podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift, 34, recalled in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Lynch hasn’t reached out to any of the hopeful fans yet.

“I passed one off to a friend or two,” he admitted. “I got a buddy at a show. Like,’dude, give it a shot. See who she is. I don’t know.’”

Though he hasn’t used any of the phone numbers, Lynch dispelled recent rumors that he’s scared of dating.

“I’m not scared of dating at all,” he said. “We get to do a lot of fun events and a plus-one that you can trust is a very important thing. And I miss that, you know, so I’m on the hunt. I would love to have a consistent date to these things.”

That wasn’t the first time Lynch has admitted he’s looking to date. He has been single for more than two years after his breakup with model Kelli Seymour, but is looking to find someone.

“I’ve learned about myself [that] I’m not a great multitasker, so I’ve been uber-focused on music and career and making sure I don’t screw that up and then been uber-focused on building my home life, personally,” he said on a September 2023 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I’ve neglected finding that person to do it with.”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons