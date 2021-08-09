It all comes out in the wash. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson weighed in after celebrities’ bathing habits became a hot topic on social media.

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” the 49-year-old Jungle Cruise star recently tweeted after Jake Gyllenhaal and other stars admitted they don’t feel the need to shower every day.

The retired wrestler, however, has a detailed routine when it comes to personal hygiene. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work,” he wrote. “Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

Thanks to an interview with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old Day After Tomorrow actor sparked a debate online about how often people should be cleaning up. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal told the outlet on Thursday, August 5. “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

While he may not always rinse himself off after a long day, the Southpaw star is a firm believer in brushing his teeth.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have also made headlines for their less-than-conventional habits, telling Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast that they use a certain metric to determine whether it’s time for their kids — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 — to hit the showers.

“I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles. … I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis, 37, explained. “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

The Ranch alum, 43, chimed in, “Here’s the thing — if you can see the dirt on ’em, clean ’em. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Though the comments shocked plenty of podcast listeners, Shepard, 46, and his wife, Kristen Bell, weren’t fazed.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag,” the Good Place alum, 41, said on The View earlier this month. “Honestly, it’s just bacteria. Once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what [Mila and Ashton] are doing. I wait for the stink.”

Bell joked that she and her husband would sometimes “forget” to take over bath time duty once their daughters — Lincoln, now 8, and Delta, now 6 — reached a certain age.

“We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine,” Shepard explained on The View. “Then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'”