Sure, Dwayne Johnson has narrated an audiobook, but that’s not the oral performance he was talking about on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, July 12! In the second self-evaluation of his bedroom skills this year, the 46-year-old gave high marks to his “oral abilities.”

In May, the actor commented DJ Khaled admitting to never performing oral sex on women. “Ahem… *clears throat* as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances,” Johnson tweeted. “This is probably a little TMI… I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread.”

And during the “Plead the Fifth” segment on Thursday’s WWHL, host Andy Cohen interrogated the Skyscraper star about that tweet. Johnson had to answer, having previously pled the fifth on a question about his feud with Tyrese Gibson. “Dwayne Johnson, On a scale from 0 to 10, how would you rate or oral abilities?” Cohen asked.

“10 being amazing?” Johnson replied. “I would be, like, 11.”

As the in-studio audience cheered, the former wrestler said he was tweeting under the influence that day in May. “I was drinking the night I tweeted that,” he laughed. “Never drink and tweet. It’s not good!”

And for the final question, Cohen mentioned Johnson’s friendship with actor Kevin Hart and asked if there were any Kevin Hart movies Johnson did not enjoy.

“Oh, God! Every one but Jumanji and Central Intelligence,” Johnson joked. “Every one he’s made without me — who gives a s—t?”

