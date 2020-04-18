Quarantine bonding. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is dishing on his marriage to Lauren Hashian as they quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. How Celebrity Couples Are Self-Quarantining The Hobbs & Shaw actor, 47, revealed that he and Hashian, 35, have butted heads while spending so much time together, but have found a way to focus to show consideration for one another. “Last night, we poured ourselves a couple of glasses of Teremana [tequila],” he explained in an Instagram video of himself answering questions about his relationship on Saturday, April 18. “We had a nice little toast of gratitude, and then we started practicing making babies again. You’re welcome. I showed her why they call me The Rock.” Johnson — who shares daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, with the musician — went on to write in detail about his advice for other couples navigating a quarantine relationship.

“The effect the quarantine has on my marriage 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🖤,” he captioned the clip. “@laurenhashianofficial and I are doing our best during these stressful times. We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators.”

The Moana actor explained he and Hashian, like many other couples, are not “operating at full brain and emotional EQ capacity as we usually are.”

“You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other over some silly s–t like we did,” he continued. “When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full 💯 conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong…. you’re just not used to being right’ and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off.”

Lastly, the former WWE star suggests that spouses quarantining together “sip some @teremana later that night and make some more babies.”

In the accompanying clip, Johnson gushed about his wife, saying, “We try and go easy on each other. We keep things light, not too judgy. And she’s the best.”

Johnson and Hashian he secretly wed in August 2019 after 12 years together. The Jumanji star was previously married to movie producer Dany Garcia, 51, from 1997 to 2007, and they share 18-year-old daughter Simone.