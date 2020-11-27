Pinch me moment! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson freaked out after seeing himself as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor’s famous fanny pack photo was brought to life and made into a giant balloon during the Thursday, November 26, event, surprising Johnson and fans alike.

“Never in my wildest dreams…” Johnson wrote alongside a clip of his balloon on TV posted on his Instagram. “I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool s–t in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake.”

The Baywatch actor also reflected on his past and how far he has come since the fanny pack photo was taken.

“This time in my life may represent when I had just $7bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and wear fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️,” he joked. “And my massive plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff that dreams (and nightmares) are made of 😂💀.”

He added: “Float on, kid.. you might just make it one day. #fannypack4life ✊🏾🥃 #YOUNGROCK #NBC FEBRUARY 2021.”

The balloon was created to promote NBC’s upcoming series Young Rock, which is inspired by the actor’s life. Filming for the new series is currently underway in Queensland, Australia, and will feature three different actors portraying Johnson during different points in his life.

The former wrestler teased the new show earlier this month, sharing behind-the-scenes photos on social media. Johnson paid tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson, with a photo of Joseph Lee Anderson portraying him onscreen.

“My dad suddenly passed away earlier this year,” Johnson captioned the set photo in on Thursday. “Never had a chance to say goodbye to my old man, which really sucks – but as he always said, ‘Hey the show must go on’ and so it will.”

He added: “Hope you’re proud of this one Soulman… who would’ve ever thought huh!? 🥃 Wanted you guys to see this ‘first look’ at my pops. No filters, no polish and nothing fancy. Just the Soulman doing what he did best! Can’t wait for you guys to watch our new show. I think you’re gonna like it.”

The Moana star’s father passed away in January at the age of 75. The former WWE wrestler began his career in the mid-1960s and retired from the ring in 1991, before helping his son in his career as a wrestler.

Young Rock is set to premiere on NBC in February 2021.