Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Grateful’ for Wife Lauren After Overcoming COVID-19

Counting his blessings. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson honored his wife, Lauren Hashian, for her birthday after the couple battled coronavirus with their two kids.

“‘She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean – she was the best damn woman that I ever seen,’” the actor, 48, captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair in face masks on Wednesday, September 9, as he quoted AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.” “HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our ‘big engine’ run – with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love. I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me #f22.”

Johnson announced via Instagram on September 2 that he, Hashian, 36, and their two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, tested positive for COVID-19. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” he explained. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

The Moana star revealed that they contracted the virus from a family friend. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he said. “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy.”

Johnson, who also shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, then encouraged his Instagram followers to follow recommended guidelines. “My message to all of you around the [world] Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness,” he wrote. “Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ.”

