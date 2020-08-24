Longtime Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman wants fans to learn from his own brush with skin cancer.

The Melanoma Fund, a British nonprofit, posted a photo to its Facebook page earlier this month of the 76-year-old pointing to a large bandage on his forehead tucked beneath a golf cap. Goodman requested for the organization to “keep spreading the word” about the importance of using sun protection.

“The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove — a Sun Protection Accredited club — and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed,” the Melanoma Fund wrote via Facebook. “He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!”

In a follow-up post, the Melanoma Fund praised Goodman for having the courage to share a glimpse into his own experience with skin cancer.

“We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman’s skin cancer treatment,” the Facebook update read. “Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone!”

Skin cancer is regarded as the most common form of the disease and it can develop on sun-exposed areas including the face and neck. The health issue, while highly treatable if found early, can affect people of all skin tones.

Goodman previously told Hello! magazine the various stays he works to maintain a healthy lifestyle. “I go to the gym twice a week — I don’t go for long; I go for about half an hour, that is all,” he explained of his fitness routine in July 2019. “I do a little bit of cardio on the cross trainer, or I have a little row, but I don’t break into sweat, I might get a bit hotter. I lift very light weights and I go twice a week, and I find that is nice, I play golf too. Gentle exercise is good too and walking is fabulous.”

The TV personality also shared insight into how he keeps balance in his eating habits, adding, “What you have got to do is to educate your palette to eating fish and chicken, rather than you know, bacon sandwiches. I love a bacon sandwich — I will have one. If we are somewhere and someone says, ‘Shall we have a bacon sandwich?’ I will have one. I am not precious about it, but it will once every two months or once every six weeks or whatever, I won’t have one every day.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!