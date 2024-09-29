Dancing With the Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy gave an emotional update on his grandmother’s health amid her battle with dementia.

“Just got to spend some time with my grandma,” Chmerkovskiy, 44, began in an Instagram video on Saturday, September 28. Chmerkovskiy took a long pause to gather himself while shaking his head.

“I decided to do [an update] just because we overshare nowadays and you’ve been on the journey with me and with my grandma and so it’s probably the last time I’m gonna talk about this,” he said. “It’s a f— terrible thing to witness with your loved ones.”

Chmerkovskiy took a deep breath as he added, “She’s doing great. She’s in great health.” He captioned the upload “Babushka 💔,” which translates to “Grandma.”

However, he continued, “The whole process passed the point of any kind of … she is no longer able to recognize anything and this is very difficult for me. Honestly, making posts about it makes it worse at the moment.”

Chmerkovskiy noted, “Don’t think I’ll be sharing this anymore.”

The update in his grandmother’s health came two months after Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, welcomed their third son, Milan. “He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!” Chmerkovskiy wrote via Instagram in July, alongside a selfie of the couple and their newborn.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, who wed in 2017, share sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 15 months. Ahead of Milan’s arrival, Chmerkovskiy exclusively gushed to Us Weekly that he has a lot of respect for his wife.

“I don’t know how she does it. She’s a full-time mom of an infant. She’s got him in her hands and all of that, and also, you forget sometimes she’s 7 months pregnant. It’s crazy,” he told Us in May.

When it comes to adding more children to their growing family, Chmerkovskiy told Us in February that “there’s no way” he and Murgatroyd are done just yet. “Because I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’” he said. “So as long as we have space.”