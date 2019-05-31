Like fathers, like sons. The sons of NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James will take after their parents as they gear up to join the same high school basketball team next season.

An insider confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, May 30, that the 34-year-old Lakers player’s sons Bronny and Bryce will be enrolling at the private Sierra Canyon School for the 2019-2020 academic year.

James’ sons had attended Santa Monica Crossroads, an institute that boasts notable celebrity alumni like Zooey Deschanel and Gwyneth Paltrow. However, with Bronny’s transfer to the Los Angeles-based school, the athlete’s 14-year-old son will be joining the same basketball team as Wade’s son, Zaire.

Zaire, 17, will be entering his senior year this fall as he plays on the accomplished basketball team.

“Bronny James to Sierra Canyon has been a ‘done deal’ for at least six weeks,” Tarek Fattal of Los Angeles Daily News tweeted Wednesday, May 29. “The other ‘done deal’ is that Zaire Wade, [Dwyane] Wade’s son, who will be a senior next year, will join Bronny this coming season at Sierra Canyon.”

Like Crossroads, Sierra Canyon boasts star-studded alumni, such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. During this academic year, the school’s boys and girls basketball teams won state Open Division championships in March. This victory for the boys’ team marked their second consecutive Open Division win.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sierra Canyon had appeared “to be the frontrunner” for James’ sons since last summer before he sent his children to Crossroads.

James joined the Miami Heat in 2010 after leaving his hometown of Cleveland. This shift allowed the pro-baller to become teammates with Wade, 37. While playing together, James and Wade won two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. However, the Trainwreck star later left Miami to return to Cleveland in 2014, where he won his third championship in 2016.

James later exited Cleveland a second time in July 2018 to join the Lakers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!