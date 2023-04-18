A new lady in his life? Dylan Minnette sparked romance rumors after he was seen holding hands with model Isabella Elei at Coachella.

The couple were photographed getting cozy while attending the music festival together on Sunday, April 16. Minnette’s outing with Elei, 21, marks his first potential public relationship following his split from Lydia Night. (Night, 22, for her part, also documented her time at Coachella over the weekend.)

The 13 Reasons Why star, 26, and Night were initially linked after they attended Knott’s Scary Farm in October 2018. One month later, the “Barely On My Mind” singer made their relationship official when she posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Minnette, for his part, previously gushed about his then-girlfriend in sweet social media tributes.

“Happy birthday to this one,” the actor wrote via Instagram in October 2019. “This one, AKA lydia night, inspires me to no end, daily. every single day, she teaches me something new about what it means to be a good human, because there’s no one better at it than her. she is the kindest, most loving, caring, funniest, coolest, most talented, most badass and f–king strongest person i’ve ever known, and there’s not a second that goes by that i don’t think of her or how thankful i am to be able to be by her side and learn from her examples.”

He continued, “I’ve never been more proud or confident as a result. the world would be much better off if we all took some more cues from her. anyway, yeah, i love ya lyd. everything i do goes back to you. happy birthday (p.s. – sorry to embarrass u but this will happen every birthday in some capacity so).”

Eagle-eyed fans questioned Minnette and Night’s relationship status in December 2022 when the Wallows band member deleted photos of the duo from his Instagram account. At the time, the Louisiana native confirmed that she and Minnette parted ways.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation and I’d rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” Night shared via her Instagram Story. “We love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives.”

The former Pretty Little Demons band member concluded her statement by asking that fans “please respect” her and Minnette’s “privacy during this time.” Meanwhile, the Scream 6 star chose to remain tight-lipped about his personal life.

Before his romance with Night, Minnette dated actress Kerris Dorsey for several years.