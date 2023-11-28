Philadelphia is definitely for lovers when it comes to Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and his wife, Annie Elliott.

The twosome got married in March 2020, but their love story goes back to middle school. “I sure did out-kick my coverage … I’m the luckiest girl in the world!” Annie wrote via Instagram in June 2019 after Jake proposed. “Never give up on a middle school crush 🥰 #WeNeedAHashtag.”

Jake and Annie have known each other since their school days, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until they were nearly at the end of college. After Jake signed with the Eagles in 2017, he and Annie began to build a life together in the City of Brotherly Love.

They welcomed their first baby, son Beau, in July 2023. Four months later, Annie’s friendship with Kylie Kelce brought her into the spotlight after she called Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wife “our national treasure” for her postgame packing tactic. (Kylie doesn’t fold her dirty clothes, she stuffs it all in the suitcase.)

Jake, meanwhile, made headlines that same month when he made an impressive 59-yard field goal that gave the Eagles a chance to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, which they did.

Scroll down to relive Jake and Annie’s sweetest couple moments:

Middle School

Years before they became a couple, Jake and Annie attended McClure Jr. High School in Illinois. Annie was a cheerleader and Jake played basketball.

July 2017

Their romance seemingly began after they both graduated from college. The twosome shared their first Instagram photo together the summer after Annie finished at Auburn University and Jake ended a four-year kicking career at the University of Memphis.

February 2018

Annie was by her partner’s side when he won his first Super Bowl with the Eagles.

May 2019

Jake returned the favor by rooting for Annie as she received her master’s degree at Auburn.

June 2019

The pair got engaged at their former middle school.

March 2020

Jake and Annie tied the knot at the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center in Philadelphia. Kylie served as one of Annie’s bridesmaids.

April 2020

The newlyweds adopted their second dog, Roxy. She joined their first pooch, Willy.

January 2021

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my better half!” Jake wrote via Instagram on his wife’s special day. “Like a fine wine, getting better every day. Welcome to 26!”

December 2021

“All spruced up in the Big Apple 🥰🎄🍎☃️🌲,” Annie captioned an Instagram snap ahead of Christmas in New York City.

March 2022

Annie and Jake jetted off to Paris and later England to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

June 2023

“Elliott squad is growing. Baby boy coming soon! 💙👶🏼,” the duo announced via social media.

July 2023

“The best early bird special,” the couple wrote via Instagram after their first baby was born ahead of his August due date. “Welcome to the world Beau! 🩵💙.”

November 2023

Jake made headlines after he successfully kicked a 59-yard field goal in rainy conditions to send the Eagles into overtime against the Buffalo Bills. His team eventually won the game 37-34.