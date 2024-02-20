Ed Kelce Says Jason’s Daughters Have Uncle Travis ‘Wrapped Around’ Their Fingers

Even as Travis Kelce has become a household name around the world, he still finds time to play the role of doting uncle.

During a Monday, February 19, interview on Australia’s Today Show, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, explained how family time with the Kelces is all about son Jason Kelce’s three young daughters — who clearly love their dad’s famous brother.

“It all revolves around the girls, the granddaughters, as you can imagine,” Ed said. “Who have, not surprisingly, both their grandfathers and their father wrapped around their fingers. They can do whatever they want. And they have their Uncle Trav wrapped around their fingers when he shows up.”

Jason, 36, and wife Kylie Kelce share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

While Ed further explained that anything going on in Jason’s residence in Philadelphia is “centered on family,” things are a bit different when he visits Travis, 34, in Kansas City.

“We’ve had some good barbecues out there and enjoyed it,” Ed said. “He has a lot of friends that will show up. It seems like there’s always somebody from back home in Kansas City.”

Ed and ex-wife Donna Kelce raised their two sons in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, which bred the name of their highly successful podcast “New Heights.”

“The boys have been very fortunate,” Ed continued. “They have a very tight circle of friends that they grew up with that they see a lot. People that have been important in their life that have helped shape them into the young men they are. They never forget that.”

On the topic of Travis’ relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift, Ed hinted that his son might soon be jetting off to the Land Down Under to see Swift, also 34, perform on her ongoing Eras Tour.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ and he seemed keen,” Ed told the Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Whatever the case, Travis better make up his mind quickly, because Taylor’s tour hits Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four consecutive nights beginning Friday, February 23. From there, she heads to Singapore for a run of six dates beginning Saturday, March 2.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis “will be joining Taylor [Swift] on her tour and traveling with her.”

Clock’s ticking, Uncle Trav.