Travis Kelce‘s dad, Ed Kelce, is speaking out after the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

“I didn’t go to Kansas City for the parade,” Ed said during an appearance on Australia’s Today Show on Monday, February 19. “But people that were there, as soon as it started, made sure that they got in touch with me and let me know that nobody that I knew was injured.”

Ed added that it was “a shame” that the team’s celebration was “marred” by the tragedy. (Ed’s ex-wife, Donna Kelce, attended the parade on Wednesday, February 14.)

Travis, 34, and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. Days later, the team traveled back from Las Vegas for a parade through Kansas City. When the athletes took the stage at the rally, quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a rousing speech and Travis sang a spirited (and drunk) rendition of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.

The festivities soon took a turn when shots were fired near Union Station, leaving multiple attendees wounded. Local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM later confirmed that DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, was killed in the shooting.

Three suspects were taken into custody, with police confirming that two are juveniles. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker confirmed on Friday, February 16, that the two minors were charged with resisting arrest and other gun-related charges.

Members of the Chiefs organization were quick to share their condolences with those impacted by the shooting. The team also joined forces with United Way to kickstart a fund to support “victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders,” per a Friday statement.

“We woke up as champions expecting to celebrate a day in triumph,” United Way of Greater Kansas City said in a statement. “Instead, February 14th will be remembered for its tragedy. This moment is an opportunity to turn our collective outrage into action. This is why together, the Chiefs and United Way are creating a special emergency fund to support our community in its efforts to heal and become more resilient in the wake of these horrific events.”

The Chiefs, in partnership with Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL, contributed $200,000 to the fund.

Following the shooting, Travis sent a message to his city. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he wrote in a statement shared via X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

His charity, Eighty-Seven Running, subsequently donated $100,000 to a family affected by the parade shooting while girlfriend Taylor Swift gave the same amount to the GoFundMe page for Lopez-Galvan’s family.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, further addressed the incident in a video shared via their “New Heights” podcast’s Instagram account on Monday. “We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred,” Jason, 36, said. “We also wanted to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”