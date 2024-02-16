Kansas City Chiefs Launch KCStrong Fund to Support Shooting Victims

The Kansas City Chiefs and United Way are launching a fund to support the victims of the mass shooting that occurred Wednesday, February 14, at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The KCStrong fund will support “victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders,” according to a statement the Chiefs posted via their Instagram account on Friday, February 16.

“We woke up as champions expecting to celebrate a day in triumph,” United Way of Greater Kansas City said in a statement. “Instead, February 14th will be remembered for its tragedy. This moment is an opportunity to turn our collective outrage into action. This is why together, the Chiefs and United Way are creating a special emergency fund to support our community in its efforts to heal and become more resilient in the wake of these horrific events.”

United Way President and CEO Chris Rosson added: “We’ve all been affected by this moment — and if you’re compelled to act, we encourage you to turn your outrage into action and contribute to this fund and share it with others. The only question that remains is — how will we respond, Kansas City?”

Related: What to Know About the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade Shooting A shooting took place shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their Super Bowl parade. Nearly a million people gathered on Wednesday, February 14, to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid and more members of the […]

The Chiefs also announced that, in partnership with Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL, they are contributing $200,000 to the fund.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted his support for the fund via X, writing, “Just like #ChiefsKingdom has always been there for me and my family, we want to be there for them.”

One person was killed and 22 more injured when shots rang out Wednesday afternoon near Union Station in Kansas City as the parade was wrapping up. Half of those injured were under 17 years old, with victims’ ages ranging from 8 to 47.

The woman killed has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Kansas City–area DJ and avid Kansas City sports fan. Reps for Taylor Swift confirmed that the singer and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to her family.

Related: President Joe Biden and More Address Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting Celebrities and NFL stars are speaking out after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The Kansas City police department confirmed on Wednesday, February 14, that one parade attendee had died and at least 10 other people were gravely injured during the parade. The Missouri football team was celebrating their Sunday, February […]

​​“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” Swift, 34, wrote on Lopez-Galvan’s GoFundMe page.

Three suspects have since been detained and two juveniles have been charged with resisting arrest and other gun-related offenses. They are in custody at a juvenile detention center.

According to Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves, the motive for the shooting appears to stem from a disagreement between several parties whose relationship remains unknown.