Embracing himself. Ed Sheeran recalled questioning his sexuality after realizing during his childhood that he wasn’t like the other boys.

“I’m not a hugely masculine person,” the 30-year-old singer said during a recent episode of the “Man Man Man” podcast. “I have a definite feminine side to the point where, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit.”

The “Shape of You” crooner explained that a lot of the things he loves could be considered traditionally feminine activities.

“I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears,” Sheeran said on the Dutch podcast. “My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”

The “Bad Habits” singer noted that he’s “not a car guy,” either saying, “I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

Sheeran later explained how his wife Cherry Seaborn’s personality, which he described as “super pro-women and femininity,” altered his life in a positive manner.

“She works a very high-level job where she’s the top of her field. As soon as we started dating my life kind of shifted to that,” he said. “She plays in a female hockey team [and] we hang out with them all the time. It’s very much like women empowerment.”

The “Perfect” musician added that the birth of his daughter, Lyra, whom the couple welcomed in August 2020, has only furthered the feminine influence in his world. “Before Lyra was born it was kind of [present] but now Lyra is born it’s even more [prevalent],” Sheeran concluded.

The Grammy winner and his wife, 29, have kept their family life somewhat private since becoming parents, but Sheeran has revealed what 14-month-old Lyra thinks of his music.

“I’ll sing [my new songs] to my daughter, who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries,” he said during a May appearance on Radio 1’s Big Weekend. “No, I’ve got some she likes. She really likes ‘Shape of You.’ The marimba sound is good, but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belt-y.”

Sheeran confirmed in September 2020 that Seaborn had given birth to their baby girl one month prior.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

The “Afterglow” singer announced his engagement in January 2018. After sparking marriage speculation on multiple occasions, the duo reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018 ahead of the holidays.