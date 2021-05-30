Nothing like a Gellar routine! Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer may not have recreated their New Year’s Eve dance routine during the Friends reunion special, but it’s not because she doesn’t know the moves.

On Sunday, May 30, Cox, 56, shared a video of her doing the dance, which was featured during a season 6 episode in 1999. Instead of Schwimmer, 54, as her partner, she was joined by Ed Sheeran.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend,” the Scream star captioned the video. She added the hashtag, “#ReRoutine.”

Cox and the singer, 30, have been friends for years — so much so that he introduced her to her fiancé, Johnny McDaid.

“I think I did the ‘Courteney meet Johnny, Johnny meet Courteney’ thing,” the four-time Grammy winner said in 2014. “But Sacha Baron Cohen did the matchmaking. It’s just two people who fell in love and I hope they’re really happy.”

The iconic Ross and Monica dance number was a moment that many were hoping would be revisited during Friends: The Reunion, which debuted on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. In fact, director Ben Winston pitched it to the cast.

“They just couldn’t remember it. I don’t think they wanted to dance in front of that studio. They’re like, ‘Don’t make us dance in front of a crowd of people,'” he revealed on the Friday, May 28, episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s “TV’s Top 5” podcast. “It’s one thing doing it when you’re playing Ross and Monica. It’s another thing when everybody’s sitting there, like, staring.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden producer added that he “didn’t push” when they said no and ultimately understood their choice.

“Both of them were like, ‘Oh, please don’t make us do that,'” Winston recalled. “You’ve got to pick what you want to push. There were certain things I really cared for, like the table read or the quiz. … I also couldn’t work out where it would have worked. I’m not sure it would have landed 20 years later. But it was definitely on my list of ideas that I pitched.”

Luckily, his other ideas certainly paid off, including the table reads. The cast read parts of “The One With the Embryos” and put a new twist on the trivia game. During the season 4 episode, they were tested on the knowledge of each other; during the reunion, they were tested on their knowledge of the show.

Additionally, Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston read the scene from season 2’s “The One Where Ross Finds Out,” the episode that features Ross and Rachel’s first passionate kiss outside Central Perk after he finds out that she’s interested in him.

“I knew that I wanted to do a Ross and Rachel section. Schwimmer said, ‘You should get us to read the Ross and Rachel scene. That’d be a really cool thing to read,'” Winston revealed. “David offered loads of brilliant ideas throughout this process.”