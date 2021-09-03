Ed Westwick and Tamara Francesconi Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

There’s a new lonely boy in town. Ed Westwick and his girlfriend of nearly two years, Tamara Francesconi, have split, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Amid reports of the breakup, the model, 25, shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 3, that read, “The worst thing is watching someone drown and not being able to convince them that they can save themselves just by standing up.”

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, and Francesconi began dating in October 2019 after he slid into her DMs. She opened up about the beginning of their relationship in November 2020.

“He direct [messaged] me out of the blue saying hi and I nearly fell off my chair,” she revealed during an Instagram Story Q&A. “We then chatted for a while and he asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner but instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair, we thereafter spent the whole day exploring London together, and the rest is history.”

Earlier this year, the South Africa native confessed that she already loved Westwick’s hit series, Gossip Girl — he played Chuck Bass from 2007 to 2012 — prior to their romance.

“I was the biggest Gossip Girl fan known to man,” she divulged during a June episode of PrettyLittleThing’s “Behind Closed Doors” podcast. “I watched it religiously twice a year and I swear to God, I manifested him actually in my life.”

Francesconi even had to make amends with one of her friends for her relationship with Westwick. “It was actually so funny though because when I first started dating him, my whole group of friends, we’re super into Gossip Girl — and more particularly, my friend Annie — and when I first started dating him, I had to sit her down and apologize to her because she was so insulted,” she recalled. “Like, how dare I, she had dibs on him.”

The influencer raved about the actor at the time while addressing the attention he receives from fans. “Initially it was a bit weird when we’d walk down the streets and have girls following us and stuff, but I think it’s so wonderful that everyone loves his work,” she said. “He’s a wonderful person, he’s so talented. I’m proud of him.”

Westwick was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017, but he denied the allegations. Us confirmed in July 2018 that he would not face charges due to insufficient evidence.

Before his relationship with Francesconi, the Wicked City alum dated former Gossip Girl costar Jessica Szohr from 2008 to 2010 and Jessica Serfaty from 2017 to 2018.