Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher Are Married After 6-Year Engagement

Eddie Murphy and longtime fiancée Paige Butcher have said “I do!”

The couple tied the knot on Tuesday, July 9, in Anguilla during a small private ceremony in front of family and close friends, according to People. The Oscar winner, 63, donned a sleek white suit for the ceremony, while the Australian model, 44, looked beautiful in a corseted Mira Zwillinger gown.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2018 that Murphy had proposed to Butcher after she sparked engagement rumors by wearing a ring on her left hand while out and about in Los Angeles. While the duo starred in Big Momma’s House 2 together in 2006, they didn’t begin dating until six years later. They went on to welcome daughter Izzy and son Max in May 2016 and November 2018, respectively.

This is Butcher’s first marriage, but it marks Murphy’s second time down the aisle. He was previously married to Nicole Murphy from 1993 to 2005. The exes share daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola, Bella, and son Miles in November 1989, October 1994, December 1999, January 2002 and November 1992, respectively. (The actor also welcomed son Eric in July 1989 with Paulette McNeely; son Christian in November 1990 with Tamara Hood and daughter Angel in April 2007 with Mel B.)

“I am so blessed with my kids. I don’t have one bad seed,” the Beverly Hills Cop star gushed during a March 2021 appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “I don’t have any like ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.”

Hints that Eddie and Butcher were getting ready to wed first came last month, when the Oscar winner referred to his fiancée as his wife — twice — during the New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast. Murphy joked that he often has to ask Butcher who celebrities are due to being “out of touch” with the current fads.

“I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ [She’d say,] ‘Well that song’s the biggest thing in the world,’” he quipped during the June 29 episode. “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Butcher for her part, gushed about Eddie while speaking to Extra at the 2020 Golden Globes.

When asked by the outlet what he whispered to her on the red carpet, Eddie said “I told her how wonderful she looks.” Butcher then chimed in adding, “He actually says that kind of stuff all the time. He’s very, very sweet and romantic.”