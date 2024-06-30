Eddie Murphy is still reeling from The Golden Bachelor season 1 couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce — just like Us.

“Last year I watched all of the Golden Bachelor,” Murphy, 63, admitted on the Saturday, June 29, episode of The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast. “Hey, they broke up, too. You know they broke up?”

Host David Marchese exclaimed, “I know! Just recently.”

“What kind of sh-t is that?” Murphy replied. “Three months later. I watched that sh-t, I was like, ‘This is so nice, they found love in the second part of [their] life. This is a nice show. Bravo!’ Then I find [out the] motherf–kers broke up three months later. The same old sh-t.”

Murphy confessed that he and Paige Butcher — whom he referred to as his wife twice during the interview — keep up with a lot of TV, including the hit ABC reality dating show.

During The Golden Bachelor season 1 finale, which aired in November 2023, fans watched as Gerry, 72, popped the question to Theresa, 70. Two months later, the duo tied the knot during a live television special.

Months after their nuptials, Us Weekly reported that Gerry and Theresa had yet to move in together. In April, the pair announced their decision to part ways.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during his and Theresa’s joint appearance on Good Morning America at the time.

Hours after their interview, Us confirmed that Gerry had filed for divorce in Indiana. He cited “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their split.

Earlier this month, Gerry and Theresa signed a marital settlement agreement, per legal documents obtained by Us. He also filed a summary dissolution earlier this month, speeding up the divorce process for the pair to avoid lengthy court time, with the twosome signing a waiver for a final hearing.

In the midst of Gerry and Theresa’s divorce, ABC announced that season 1 contestant Joan Vassos would be the next leading lady of the spinoff. Joan, 61, said that she and Gerry have remained in contact since her departure from the series. (Joan self-eliminated during week 3 due to a family emergency.)

“We text all the time. He’s a very, very good friend,” Joan said of Gerry in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “He did this so well. He kind of created the road map that we have now. There’s no rulebook, and he kind of wrote it a little bit.”