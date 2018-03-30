Edie Falco is all for second chances. The Nurse Jackie alum revealed she thinks her I Love You, Daddy costar Louis C.K. should have the opportunity to work again in the business after he apologized for sexual misconduct.

“He’s someone who admitted that he did what he was accused of doing and admitted that it wasn’t right,” Falco told Vulture in an interview published on Friday, March 30. “If I was not given another chance a couple of times, there is no way we’d be having this interview right now. People who are committed to becoming aware of what they’ve done and changing, they can be our strongest proponents in an issue like this.”

As previously reported, the comedian admitted in November that the five women who accused him of sexual misconduct were telling the truth.

“I want to address the stories told to The New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not. These stories are true,” the 50-year-old actor told Us Weekly at the time, referring to The New York Times article that exposed C.K. The accusations included claiming C.K. took off his clothes in front of them and masturbated.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” he continued. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

After the accusations came to light, it was announced I Love You, Daddy (his film with Falco) would not be released.

“I was sad. I know that he worked very hard on it,” Falco said of the movie. “He shoots that thing and two minutes later he’s ready to release it, which is incredible when you see all the bullshit that goes on between the end of a movie and when it’s released. Louis makes his own stuff and puts it out, and I love that chutzpah.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!