Eiza González came to the defense of Jennifer Lopez after the singer announced the cancellation of her first tour in five years.

“I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking,” González wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, May 31.

“How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying [sic] mean about them,” she added. “People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye.”

The 3 Body Problem star continued, “The world is a pretty complicated place. The best thing we could be doing now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing.”

González’s defense of the “Jenny From the Block” singer came the same day it was announced via Live Nation and a fan newsletter that the This Is Me … Live Tour was canceled. The cancellation comes amid rumors of poor ticket sales and turmoil in her marriage to Ben Affleck. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the announcement read.

Lopez also shared a “special message” in her newsletter stating that fans who purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster will be “automatically” refunded.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

In May, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck, who wed in 2022, had been “having issues” in their marriage as she started “prepping for her tour.”

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the insider told Us. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” The source added at the time that Lopez was “very focused on work,” saying she and Affleck “are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A source exclusively told Us earlier in May that the couple was no longer living in the same house, saying that Affleck had moved out of the mansion he shares with Lopez “several weeks ago.”

Lopez dodged questions about her marriage at a recent press event for her Netflix movie Atlas. When a reporter asked about Lopez and Affleck’s relationship, costar Simu Liu jumped in to deflect the question. “OK, we’re not doing that,” he said, ending the press event. “Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it.” Before leaving, Lopez chastised the reporter, saying, “You know better than that.”

Lopez and Affleck have yet to publicly address the status of their marriage.