Now that she has had 12 years to cool down, Elisabeth Hasselbeck is addressing her expletive-filled rant during a commercial break of a 2006 episode of The View, the audio of which hit the internet on Friday, April 5.

“This. Just. In: I am quite humanly reactive,” Hasselbeck, 41, wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I used bad words when frustrated. I was pregnant with Taylor and a big conversation about the value and the lives of the unborn took place at The View. It was a battle -but not of the flesh.”

The recording, posted online by Variety, was captured on Hasselbeck’s microphone after she stormed off the View set following an argument with her cohosts about the morning-after pill. As the Survivor alum ranted to cohost Joy Behar and producer Bill Geddie backstage, she said she couldn’t tolerate being publicly “reprimanded” about civil debate by cohost Barbara Walters.

Hasselbeck, who left The View in 2013 after nearly 10 years, told Instagram followers on Friday that her rage stemmed from her religious convictions. “I used fighting words because I believe that God decides the value of the lives of babies,” she wrote. “We care for a group of Robin’s eggs in a nest before they are hatched and likely would think twice before stomping on the awesome blue shells because we know what God placed inside the hard womb.”

She also apologized for her choice of language: “In the heat of the moment, when I felt the need to protect what I knew to be truth and had seen with my own eyes on ultrasound the LIFE in my own shell of a body- I used big battle words (one in particular that I am not proud of and am sorry for using in the heat of trying to defend the lives of the unborn).”

All these years later, the Fox & Friends alum says she has “grown to learn” two lessons in particular: “1) There are words that DISTRACT from your point: Choose wisely 2) I have a God who fights the battle. I don’t have to do that all on my own. God has changed my ways. He has given me a new thing – it is my heart. He literally did that and I wrote a lot about it in [new book Point of View] and I boast of plenty of failure and imperfection there.”

“I still hold all my Constitutionally protected rights to freedom of faith,” she concludes. “But now: I can hold the hand of the person who does not agree at the same time because I believe that we can do that by His grace.”

