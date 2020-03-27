Calling it quits. Actress Elisabeth Röhm and fiancé Judge Jonathan T. Colby are no longer engaged.

The former Law & Order star called off her engagement more than one year after the judge popped the question in California.

“Jonathan and Elizabeth are on good terms and remaining friends, but they were living different lives and have different priorities at this time. Sadly, they’ve decided not to get married,” Röhm’s publicist told Us Weekly exclusively on March 17.

Röhm announced her engagement to Colby, who serves as a judge on the 11th judicial circuit, in January 2019. The Angel actress told Us at the time that they were “so blessed to have found each other.”

“We exchanged our loving engagement vows to one another in our La Jolla, California, home backyard — with the roaring Pacific Ocean waves crashing on the bluff, the sun setting over the sea and the crisp winter air,” she continued. “Truly as romantic as anyone could ever dream of.”

The American Hustle actress showed off her diamond ring on Instagram after the proposal writing, “Yes, I’m engaged to the most loving, kind, elegant, generous and extraordinary man! Thank you for asking!”

She added, “There’s been a lot of talk here over the last week about whether I was engaged or not,” she captioned a selfie. “I’m so happy to finally share this most blessed and personal news with all of you. I’ve waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @jonathan.colby This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES!”

She went on to share that it was “never too late to write your new story.”

“God has blessed me with LOVE and I send all of you my warmest wishes for all your dreams to come true too – Oh and I can never forget to add that my parents set us up! So grateful to them! #forevergrateful #forlifeorlonger #elisabethrohm,” she concluded.

Röhm, 46, was previously engaged to director Austin Smithard. Following their split, the Joy actress started dating Ron Anthony Wooster. She gave birth to their daughter, Easton August, in August 2008.

The newly single actress has used her time in quarantine to launch #LunchWithLis on her Instagram Story where she speaks with friends and professionals daily about the coronavirus outbreak. In a video posted on Instagram, she told her followers, “My intention behind doing ‘Lunch With Lis’ is to just keep us all connected, talk about the difficult stuff, create a community together and to have something to look forward to.”