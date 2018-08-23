Get it! Elizabeth Hurley enjoyed her Greece vacation to the fullest by partaking in a topless swim.

The 53-year-old Royals actress shared an Instagram video of herself casually stroking around a pool. In the clip, she wears a white bikini bottom and covers her chest as she pops up out of the water with a big smile before resuming her leisurely dip. “Attempting to swim off the calories #holiday #greece,” she captioned the post.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with admiration for Hurley. “53!! This gorgeous creature is 53!!!” one wrote. “Goals!!!!”

Another wrote: “Girl… you are doing life right.”

“You look amazing,” someone else commented. “Still improving with age. Remarkable.”

Hurley regularly shares photos of herself in swimwear to show off her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. “Test driving the new @elizabethhurleybeach samples,” she captioned a shot of herself sporting a low-cut aqua one piece on August 13. “(yes, it counts as work).”

The Brit has also posed topless on Instagram before. Hurley posted a pic of herself in nothing but a lacy thong that revealed her almost bare backside in July 2017. “Lounging on the best presents ever from @patrickcox_lathbridge,” she wrote at the time.

The model previously opened up to Us Weekly about a wardrobe malfunction on the set of The Royals. “The zipper just broke!” she said in March 2017 of a designer dress she was wearing during filming. “The entire dress opened and I was just in unattractive nude underwear.”

“I won’t wear anything with a zipper down it ever again,” Hurley noted, before adding: “You never think it will happen — it does happen!”

She revealed her secret to staying in shape in a November 2016 interview with E! News. In addition to eating earlier in the day, the actress avoids the gym: “I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

